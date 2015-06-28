Available Now
Post Apocalyptic Australia 2039. Professor Fergus Calder finds 3 new human skeletons at Lake Mungo. All are over 41 000 years old and are the first semblance of organised religion and society. One has a metallic hinge in its knee. As Fergus journeys back to civilisation he is tracked by deadly assassins, protectors of a culture and indigenous secrets. In a solar flare the moon goes first...
Welcome to Wherever You Are - A Documentary Celebrating the Mad Max Mythology (feature length) PLUS Hoon Capital - V8 Testosterone. A feature length documentary about the Australian Mad Max sub culture which witnessed the destruction of over 70 street vehicles during one race weekend at Mount Panorama Bathurst. Men are men and cars are scared. Best enjoyed with mates and beer...
Hoon Capital:
‘See you on the road, skag. See you like we saw your friend, The Nightrider.’ Mad Max (1979)
With a blend of ‘reality Mad Max’ and the seamy underbelly of suburbia, Hoon Capital is a definitive study of Hoons in Australia. Directed by Aaron Stevenson and featuring Bathurst Veterans, Butchers and Boganologists, Hoon Capital has been ten years in the making and is set to change the way we look at doughies and fluffy dice forever. From footage of the notorious ‘bull pit’ at Bathurst to the contemporary back roads of suburban Bendigo, this documentary places you firmly in the passenger seat and takes you on a journey into a subculture vilified by the popular media. Even if you’re not interested in cars and car culture, this documentary is a must see, as we watch bogans, hoons and blokes strap in for the short ride to impoundment.
A band of Mad Max enthusiasts build a replica Interceptor drive it unroadworthy, unregistered across the desert to some of the movies locations in search of the original vehicle from Mad Max 2. Everything is documented, discussions with locals, interludes with police, arguments, vehicle breakdowns, mental breakdowns. This religious pilgrimage ends at Mount Panorama where during race weekend over 70 street vehicles were destroyed. Reality based Aussie JACKASS!
